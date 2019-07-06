Hexavest Increases Stake in American Express Co Util (AXP); 3M Co (MMM) Position Raised by Gladius Capital Management Lp

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in American Express Co Util (AXP) by 7.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 35,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 497,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38 million, up from 461,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in American Express Co Util for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $125.4. About 2.98 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 186.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, up from 1,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 1.63 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J holds 11,588 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman Communication reported 208,299 shares. Thompson Investment has invested 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). California-based Charles Schwab Invest Advisory has invested 0.41% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fruth Invest Mgmt holds 9,085 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc stated it has 0.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.28% stake. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 7,637 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 18,666 were accumulated by Clean Yield Grp. Osterweis Capital reported 1.24% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Pa reported 11,487 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,055 shares. 2,290 were accumulated by Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Lc. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp reported 6,453 shares. Spinnaker Tru has 587,837 shares for 12.28% of their portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Another trade for 4,681 shares valued at $942,450 was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vale Michael G.. Lindekugel Jon T also sold $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. The insider Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63 million. Bushman Julie L sold $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Put) by 69,300 shares to 207,500 shares, valued at $12.27 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (Put) by 24,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,600 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

