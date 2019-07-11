Hexavest Increases Holding in Dollar Gen Ce (DG); As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Valuation Declined, Davis R M Lifted Holding

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp Ce (DG) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 25,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 531,763 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.44M, up from 505,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp Ce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $140.93. About 1.43M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 35,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 555,621 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.09M, up from 519,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $89.36. About 1.20 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A $3.0 BLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT UP TO $2 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 126,836 shares to 374,164 shares, valued at $14.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 26,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 613,227 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microchip Technology to Present at The Needham 3rd Annual Automotive Technology Day – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Microchip Technology Narrows Financial Guidance for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 14, 2018 : CHU, CZR, BEL, AMD, LYG, BOTZ, MCHP, MDCO, SQQQ, BABA, GE, AZN – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MCHP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 8, 2019 : MPC, TRI, MPLX, MCK, MCHP, GOLD, CBRE, COTY, MRNA, ANDX, VER, MIDD – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. 3,585 shares valued at $326,860 were sold by LITTLE MITCHELL R on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corporation reported 258,720 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.28M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 1.76 million shares. 5.59M are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Aperio Gru Limited Company owns 0.05% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 127,828 shares. New York-based Natl Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 185,475 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 94,623 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech has 0.05% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 116,158 shares. Fenimore Asset Management owns 716,387 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 16,905 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 25,000 shares. Ameritas Inv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 8,616 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 45,896 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement System holds 0.12% or 50,168 shares in its portfolio. 6,162 were accumulated by Argi Inv Ltd. 2,500 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Life Company. Optimum Investment Advsrs accumulated 538 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Ltd Co owns 2,060 shares. Peddock Advsr Limited invested in 0% or 47 shares. Blackrock reported 22.91 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc reported 64,985 shares stake. Raymond James Associate reported 169,252 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Renaissance Lc has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Scotia Incorporated invested in 36,027 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.23% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund has 0.14% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cls Investments Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).