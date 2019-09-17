Hexavest Holds Holding in Concho Resources (CXO); Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holder Regis Management Co Has Upped Its Holding

Regis Management Co Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc bought 7,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 50,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12M, up from 42,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $106.62. About 382,131 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (CXO) by 157.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 228,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 373,955 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.59M, up from 145,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Concho Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $76.15. About 4.81M shares traded or 82.71% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q EPS $5.58; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FIRST YEAR TO CONCHO’S KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 28/03/2018 – RSP PERMIAN SAYS CONCHO CHAIRMAN & CEO TIM LEACH WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD COMBINED CO – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $164; RATING HOLD; 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Acquire RSP in an All-Stk Transaction for $9.5B; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach, source says [00:45 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP to Expand Permian Basin Portfolio (Video); 28/03/2018 – Len Vermillion: #BREAKING: Concho acquiring RSP Permian in $9.5 billion merger

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold N by 40,269 shares to 124,733 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Tive (NYSE:PFE) by 356,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.80M shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Cda Co (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment is 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 45 investors sold CXO shares while 135 reduced holdings. only 65 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 189.01 million shares or 0.31% more from 188.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Financial Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 9,534 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 0.06% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Kbc Group Nv reported 20,405 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 1 shares. Buckingham Capital Management holds 40,286 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. 77,632 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Co owns 948 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Lc accumulated 40,331 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Cibc Bankshares Usa stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 10,100 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 1.78M shares. United Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Llc owns 3,443 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Partners holds 3,534 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 427,176 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.44 million activity. HARPER JACK F bought $654,000 worth of stock. 700 shares valued at $49,084 were bought by Helms Susan J on Thursday, August 8. Merriman Gary A bought 2,000 shares worth $139,800. 1,500 shares valued at $104,500 were bought by Schroer Brenda R on Thursday, August 15.

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Concho Resources Stock Cratered 25% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Concho Resources: The Share Buybacks Are Reckless – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Concho Resources Inc.’s (NYSE:CXO) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Beazley Selects Guidewire Cyence Risk Analytics for Enhanced Risk Modeling – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Guidewire Appoints Margie Dillon, Mike Keller, and Cathy Lego as Board Members – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guidewire Software Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$101, Is It Time To Put Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Regis Management Co Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $649.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 4,695 shares to 595,760 shares, valued at $52.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.