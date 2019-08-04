Hexavest Holding in Suncor Energy Co L (SU) Boosted as Stock Value Declined; Suntrust Bks (STI) Holder Associated Banc-Corp Lowered Its Position by $5.55 Million

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 94,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 53,764 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, down from 147,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 2.04 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 24/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y +110a (+/- 2); 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – OFFERING IDENTITY PROTECTION FOR ALL CURRENT AND NEW CONSUMER CLIENTS AT NO COST ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 30/04/2018 – SunTrust Commercial Real Estate to Sunset Pillar Financial Brand; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 08/05/2018 – American Renal Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15-17; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Civitas Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 09/04/2018 – TTEC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 16-18; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc Co L (SU) by 9676.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 1.39 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.61 million, up from 14,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc Co L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 6.53 million shares traded or 114.94% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.28M for 11.19 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Csrwire.com which released: “SunTrust Foundation Awards $2 Million Grant to 3DE National – CSRwire.com” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SunTrust Banks (STI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “SunTrust Banks (STI) Shareholders Approve Merger with BB&T (BBT) – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 5,813 shares to 22,105 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 25,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Retail Bank owns 1,913 shares. Eastern Financial Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 7,381 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Fmr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.17% or 23.27 million shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,951 shares. Cullen Ltd Liability invested 2.11% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 81,050 are held by Gabelli & Investment Advisers. Willis Counsel owns 1.63% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 224,024 shares. Blair William And Company Il invested in 0.01% or 18,348 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 102,498 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Company has 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs holds 7,753 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). St Johns Invest Mgmt Com has 10,450 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Suncor Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Panicky Retirees: 3 Stable RRSP Stocks Yielding up to 6.7% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.ca published: “RRSP Alert: 3 Stocks to Build Retirement Wealth – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Retirees: Add Passive Income of $12000/Year With These 3 Cash Machines – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Suncor Energy: Results Showing Surprising Stability – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.