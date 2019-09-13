Hexavest Holding in Pioneer Natural Res Tive (PXD) Increased by $10.90 Million; As Chevron New (CVX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Annex Advisory Services Has Upped Position

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 868.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 24,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 26,880 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34 million, up from 2,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $121.89. About 2.18 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Tive (PXD) by 72.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 71,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 169,518 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.08M, up from 98,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Res Tive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 854,784 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.16% or 69,417 shares. 16.26M are owned by Morgan Stanley. Penbrook Mngmt Lc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited stated it has 4,143 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bartlett Company Lc stated it has 1.78% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Mercantile Tru stated it has 7,251 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 1% or 25,734 shares. Sabal Tru has 17,176 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 244,454 shares. Fairfield Bush & invested in 40,029 shares. Moreover, Financial Consulate has 0.15% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hendley invested in 1,649 shares. Autus Asset Lc, Arizona-based fund reported 65,268 shares. Blackrock stated it has 131.52 million shares or 0.69% of all its holdings.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington owns 0.11% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 12,455 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership invested 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% or 2,019 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 1.29 million were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.73 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Renaissance Invest Gru Limited Co has 22,697 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 2,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Buckingham Capital stated it has 29,593 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs accumulated 3,007 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 10,547 shares. Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Srb Corporation has 0.05% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 5,300 shares. First Manhattan has 4,221 shares.

