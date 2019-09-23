Hexavest Has Upped Pioneer Natural Res Tive (PXD) Holding by $10.90 Million; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) as Share Price Rose

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Tive (PXD) by 72.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 71,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 169,518 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.08M, up from 98,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Res Tive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $132.51. About 357,185 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 43,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, down from 268,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 249,674 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To Sales $1.17B-$1.185B; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 22/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 51C

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unisys Corp (Prn) by 3.00 million shares to 51.60M shares, valued at $63.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold ELY shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 84.69 million shares or 7.81% more from 78.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Renaissance Grp Inc Limited Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 31,972 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 11,231 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 76,304 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). 42,000 are owned by Finemark Commercial Bank Tru. Ironwood Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.76% or 56,943 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles Management & Equity has 0% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 59,996 shares. Gsa Capital Llp reported 38,373 shares. Profit Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2.12% or 167,490 shares in its portfolio. Teton Advsr holds 96,387 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 0% or 485 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 103 shares.

Analysts await Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.1 per share. ELY’s profit will be $21.65M for 20.86 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Callaway Golf Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.84% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $324,630 activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider FLEISCHER RUSSELL L bought $73,750. Shares for $99,480 were bought by Lynch Brian P..

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.