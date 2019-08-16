Hexavest Has Upped By $2.36 Million Its Kroger Co N (KR) Stake; M&T Bank Has Lifted Flowers Foods (FLO) Holding

Hexavest Inc increased Kroger Co N (KR) stake by 7.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hexavest Inc acquired 98,430 shares as Kroger Co N (KR)’s stock declined 17.28%. The Hexavest Inc holds 1.46 million shares with $35.83 million value, up from 1.36 million last quarter. Kroger Co N now has $17.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.23. About 8.95M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Kroger wrongly coded to unrelated company; 24/05/2018 – Meal-Kit Makers Blue Apron, Goodfood Climb After Kroger’s Entry; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – TOTAL SALES, EXCLUDING FUEL AND THE 53RD WEEK, INCREASED 2.7% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Adj EPS 63c; 17/05/2018 – Ocado Holders Click and Collect as Kroger Deal Routs Doubters; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER WILL ALSO HAVE ACCESS TO ITS SOFTWARE, IF IT CHOOSES, FOR STORE PICKING; 09/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Cincinnati-made healthy sports drink to appear on Kroger shelves; 23/03/2018 – HeisenbergReport: T-Oger or Kr-Arget? Target, Kroger Thinking About Merging Before Amazon Murders Them Both; 20/04/2018 – KROGER – $1.2 BLN ASR IS ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, INCREMENTAL TO $1 BLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 15

M&T Bank Corp increased Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) stake by 179.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. M&T Bank Corp acquired 30,100 shares as Flowers Foods Inc (FLO)’s stock rose 10.44%. The M&T Bank Corp holds 46,828 shares with $998,000 value, up from 16,728 last quarter. Flowers Foods Inc now has $4.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 1.19 million shares traded or 3.38% up from the average. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Net $51.2M; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,310 activity. MUKHERJEE DEBO bought 1,550 shares worth $31,310.

M&T Bank Corp decreased British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) stake by 19,864 shares to 64,340 valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) stake by 16,347 shares and now owns 21,429 shares. Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (Put) (MDY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hexavest Inc decreased Prudential Finl Co (NYSE:PRU) stake by 283,467 shares to 3,261 valued at $300,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stake by 36,702 shares and now owns 165,902 shares. Ishares Msci Ab (INDA) was reduced too.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by SARGENT RONALD, worth $107,437.