Hexavest Has Raised Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS); Koshinski Asset Management Lowered Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $358,856 as Share Price Rose

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 26.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 2,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 8,017 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $998,000, down from 10,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $123.99. About 1.80M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co Inc (DIS) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 129,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 911,399 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.27 million, up from 781,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $133.9. About 5.68M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.40 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 84,559 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $55.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Algonquin Power&Util (AQUNF) by 75,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,420 shares, and cut its stake in Cameco Corp Ce (NYSE:CCJ).