Hexavest Has Raised Its Ventas Co L (VTR) Stake by $1.47 Million; F&V Capital Management Decreased Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $350,595; Market Valuation Rose

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Ventas Inc Co L (VTR) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 23,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The hedge fund held 622,645 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.73M, up from 599,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc Co L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 33,857 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 6,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,375 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 106,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 385,433 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Adj EPS 83c; 20/03/2018 – Oracle HCM Cloud Delivers Simple and Powerful Innovations that Can Make Work More Enjoyable and Supportive for Employees; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 118,555 shares to 246,050 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.23 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

