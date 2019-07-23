Hexavest Has Raised Its Alibaba Group Hldg Util (BABA) Position; Coty Class A (COTY) Shorts Down By 9.5%

Hexavest Inc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Util (BABA) stake by 6.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hexavest Inc acquired 5,770 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Util (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Hexavest Inc holds 95,740 shares with $17.47 million value, up from 89,970 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Util now has $453.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 17.55M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct

Coty Inc Class A (NYSE:COTY) had a decrease of 9.5% in short interest. COTY’s SI was 60.20M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.5% from 66.52M shares previously. With 19.48 million avg volume, 3 days are for Coty Inc Class A (NYSE:COTY)’s short sellers to cover COTY’s short positions. The SI to Coty Inc Class A’s float is 13.69%. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About 3.41M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 6.08% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10; 20/04/2018 – Coty Introduces Blended Reality Beauty Magic Mirror Powered by Physical Products; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q NET REV. $2.22B, EST. $2.17B; 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – REG-COTY – BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coty Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COTY); 08/03/2018 Coty Is Said to Plan $7 Billion Debt Refinancing to Lower Costs; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES

Among 3 analysts covering Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coty Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded the shares of COTY in report on Tuesday, April 2 to “Neutral” rating. DA Davidson maintained the shares of COTY in report on Tuesday, July 2 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16.

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.24 billion. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $12.40 million activity. HARF PETER bought $12.40 million worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Wednesday, May 29.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Coty, Inc. (NYSE: COTY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Coty Announces Turnaround Plan to Better Leverage Its Platform and Step up Performance – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Coty Inc. – COTY – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coty: Upside Is Limited; Downside Is Substantial – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coty: Turnaround Plan Lacks Vigor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.60’s average target is 29.08% above currents $174 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, May 7. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $199 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BABA in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”.