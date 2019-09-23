Hexavest Has Lowered Yamana Gold Ckr (AUY) Stake; Lsb Industries (LXU) Shorts Up By 30.42%

Hexavest Inc decreased Yamana Gold Inc Ckr (AUY) stake by 27.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hexavest Inc sold 1.18M shares as Yamana Gold Inc Ckr (AUY)’s stock rose 36.57%. The Hexavest Inc holds 3.04M shares with $7.68M value, down from 4.22M last quarter. Yamana Gold Inc Ckr now has $3.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.47. About 15.88M shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 15/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada; 19/04/2018 – YAMANA GOLD FILES $1B MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report in Connection With Closing of Leagold’s Acquisition of Brio Gold; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES SAYS YAMANA GOLD TO END GORBEA JOINT VENTURE; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 17C, MAY NOT COMPARE W/ EST. 1C PROFIT; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD INC – 2018 TO 2020 PRODUCTION EXPECTATIONS FOR CERRO MORO ARE UNCHANGED FROM GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada and El Peñón

Lsb Industries Inc (NYSE:LXU) had an increase of 30.42% in short interest. LXU’s SI was 1.19M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 30.42% from 915,700 shares previously. With 107,800 avg volume, 11 days are for Lsb Industries Inc (NYSE:LXU)’s short sellers to cover LXU’s short positions. The SI to Lsb Industries Inc’s float is 4.91%. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.6. About 296,628 shares traded or 47.00% up from the average. LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) has declined 21.17% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.17% the S&P500. Some Historical LXU News: 30/03/2018 LSB Industries: Marran H. Ogilvie Resigned From Board March 27; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades LSB Industries To ‘CCC+’; Debt Rtgs Raised; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES REPORTS PROPOSED $400M NOTES OFFERING; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES LSB INDUSTRIES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC’; 03/05/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INC – TENDER OFFER SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON APRIL 20, 2018; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES – COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER TO BUY ANY AND ALL OUTSTANDING $375 MLN 8.50% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 16/04/2018 – LSB Industries To Offer $400M in Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Secured Notes Due 2023 for Sale in a Private Placement; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES – TO USE PROCEEDS TO REPURCHASE AND/OR REDEEM ANY AND ALL OUTSTANDING $375 MLN AGGREGATE OF 8.50% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 03/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Conference May 10

Since August 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $245,029 activity. The insider BEHRMAN MARK T bought $99,202. On Thursday, August 1 ROEDEL RICHARD bought $103,727 worth of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) or 19,720 shares. White Lynn F bought 10,000 shares worth $42,100.

More notable recent LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “LSB Industries, Inc. to Participate in the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 25th – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 84% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) CEO Mark Behrman on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “LSB Industries, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the 2019 Second Quarter – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

LSB Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $161.19 million. The firm provides nitrogen fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate , urea ammonia nitrate, and AN ammonia solution for agricultural applications; high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity AN, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, blended, and regular nitric acids for industrial applications; and industrial grade AN and solutions for the mining industry. It currently has negative earnings. It offers industrial acids and other chemical products to the polyurethane, paper, fiber, emission control, and electronic industries; and blended and regular nitric acids, and industrial and high purity ammonia for various specialty applications, including the reduction of air emissions from power plants, as well as agricultural products to farmers, ranchers, fertilizer dealers, and distributors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold LSB Industries, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 14.92 million shares or 2.41% less from 15.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 18,000 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). One Trading Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 200 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Vanguard Group Incorporated has 0% invested in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) for 1.35 million shares. Howe Rusling Inc holds 0% or 233 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L owns 1.72M shares. Teton Advsr holds 77,350 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Group Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 256 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2,977 shares. 141,905 are owned by Parametric Assoc Limited Liability. Ameriprise Finance has invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Atwood Palmer owns 0% invested in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) for 650 shares.

Analysts await Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. AUY’s profit will be $9.43 million for 86.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Yamana Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Hexavest Inc increased Momo Inc stake by 23,001 shares to 29,451 valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Eog Resources Inc Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 204,774 shares and now owns 569,761 shares. Compania Cerveceriasinc (NYSE:CCU) was raised too.

More notable recent Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yamana Gold: Time To Book A Little Profit – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yamana discovers new mineralized zone at Canadian Malartic mine – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Yamana Gold Provides Exploration Update on the Canadian Malartic Mine; Announces Discovery of East Gouldie Zone – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Cheap Gold and Silver Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.