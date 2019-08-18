Hexavest Has Lowered Stake in Allstate Util (ALL) by $31.11 Million as Share Price Rose; Global Thematic Partners Has Lifted Stake in Cerner (CERN) as Stock Rose

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 8,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 607,949 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.78M, up from 599,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $70.65. About 1.39M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp Util (ALL) by 41.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 330,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The hedge fund held 463,791 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.68 million, down from 794,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp Util for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $103.22. About 1.55M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 81,756 shares. Madison Investment Holding has 0.07% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). M&T Fincl Bank reported 57,102 shares. Fincl Advisory Service Inc holds 50,981 shares. Whittier Trust reported 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Connecticut-based Northeast Consultants has invested 0.07% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Destination Wealth reported 5,021 shares. Headinvest Llc has 7,970 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 509,783 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Retirement Planning Gru accumulated 0.18% or 12,799 shares. 12,735 are held by Ls Invest Advsrs Lc. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has 0.19% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 14.30 million shares. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 16,022 shares. Miles holds 0.81% or 16,436 shares in its portfolio. Asset One reported 157,807 shares.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 7,752 shares to 985,634 shares, valued at $72.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 683,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midldutil (NYSE:ADM) by 58,751 shares to 538,625 shares, valued at $23.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credicorp Ltd Co L (NYSE:BAP) by 4,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Dbx Etf Tr Ce (ASHR).