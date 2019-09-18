Hexavest Has Lowered Position in Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) as Stock Rose; As Alibaba Grp Shs Adr (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Interactive Financial Advisors Decreased Its Stake

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Alibaba Grp Shs Adr (BABA) by 87.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interactive Financial Advisors sold 43,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 6,432 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, down from 49,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors who had been investing in Alibaba Grp Shs Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179. About 7.39M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 02/04/2018 – Amit Sinha, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall said the company would deploy the latest investment from SoftBank and Alibaba to beef up its technology and build superior logistics among other things; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) by 36.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 120,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The hedge fund held 208,714 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.71 million, down from 329,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $57.7. About 1.35M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intact Financial Ab (IFCZF) by 13,339 shares to 79,786 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cos (NYSE:MA) by 152,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 448,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ragr (EZA).

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 2,500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $61.61M for 55.48 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.

Interactive Financial Advisors, which manages about $178.01 million and $218.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO) by 138,516 shares to 143,755 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Iboxx $ Investment Grade Co Etf (LQD) by 28,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Currencyshares Swiss Franc Trust.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.68 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.