Hexavest Has Lowered Pfizer Tive (PFE) Stake By $77.22 Million; Spartan Motors Has 1.23 Sentiment

Hexavest Inc decreased Pfizer Inc Tive (PFE) stake by 36.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hexavest Inc sold 1.84 million shares as Pfizer Inc Tive (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Hexavest Inc holds 3.15 million shares with $133.94 million value, down from 4.99 million last quarter. Pfizer Inc Tive now has $238.90B valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 13.80 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER – ACQUISITION FOR WHOLE PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS DID NOT FIT ACQUISITION CRITERIA, ACQUISITION OF PART OF BUSINESS WAS NOT POSSIBLE; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF RETACRIT TO HOSPIRA INC, A PFIZER COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Signs Lease for the Spiral at Hudson Yards in Manhattan

Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 54 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 44 decreased and sold positions in Spartan Motors Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 23.28 million shares, down from 23.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Spartan Motors Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 28 Increased: 38 New Position: 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 0.57% stake. Waddell & Reed Financial stated it has 0.91% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Amarillo Bank holds 84,733 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 2,170 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability holds 985,485 shares. 49,806 are owned by Archford Strategies Ltd. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 8.77 million shares. Lincoln Cap Lc owns 0.23% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 10,977 shares. Barr E S holds 0.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 13,590 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp owns 0.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 9,865 shares. Pennsylvania-based Wedgewood Incorporated Pa has invested 0.87% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Douglass Winthrop Ltd Co owns 54,697 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Altavista Wealth reported 102,094 shares. Marco Investment Mgmt Lc holds 1.01% or 127,631 shares. Family Firm owns 5,476 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.23B for 14.12 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of PFE in report on Thursday, January 31 to “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, January 23 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Argus Research. UBS initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Hexavest Inc increased Dollar Gen Corp Ce (NYSE:DG) stake by 25,985 shares to 531,763 valued at $63.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dbx Etf Tr Ce (ASHR) stake by 58,148 shares and now owns 360,843 shares. Aust & Nz Bank Grp was raised too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity. LANKLER DOUGLAS M also sold $1.81 million worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Wednesday, January 30.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. for 1.26 million shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 559,266 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trellus Management Company Llc has 1.27% invested in the company for 75,561 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.22% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 634,008 shares.