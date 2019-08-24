Hexavest Has Lowered Its Position in Bce Util (BCE) by $1.77 Million; Cim Increased Position in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) as Market Value Rose

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc Util (BCE) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 40,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The hedge fund held 24,249 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 64,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc Util for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.19. About 870,978 shares traded or 5.94% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $115.84. About 604,004 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $272.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 9,905 shares to 9,526 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp Util (NYSE:ABX) by 258,809 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $21.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oil Search Ltd El by 769,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Health Svcco L (NYSE:UHS).

