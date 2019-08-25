Hexavest Has Lowered Its Carnival Ce (CCL) Holding by $28.51 Million; Millennium Management Has Raised Equifax (EFX) Holding

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Ce (CCL) by 98.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 570,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The hedge fund held 7,181 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 577,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Ce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 3.67M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 10/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO EXPAND CUBA CRUISE OFFERINGS IN 2019-20; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Applications Available for VI Carnival Adults’ and Children’s Parade Troupes; 08/03/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces Food & Beverage Aficionado Cruises Featuring Culinary Council Members, Master Mixologist, Wine Curator and Winemakers; 15/03/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 663.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 28,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 33,192 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 4,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.75. About 929,450 shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 26/03/2018 – Equifax Launches NeuroDecision® Technology; 15/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Warburg Pincus’s Begor CEO in Wake of Data Breach; 23/03/2018 – From Online Shopping to the F&I Office, ProMax Adds Speed to Car Selling with Equifax; 11/04/2018 – CTW INVESTMENT GROUP URGES EQUIFAX’S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN MCKINLEY, MARK B. TEMPLETON AND MARK L. FEIDLER AT ANNUAL MEETING OF EQUIFAX; 12/03/2018 – Six months after the Equifax data breach, consumers are doing little to protect themselves from scammers; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS 146.6M CONSUMER NAMES STOLEN IN 2017 INCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – Equifax at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BOARD HAS CONCLUDED CEO SEARCH PROCESS AND APPOINTED MARK BEGOR AS CEO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 16; 14/03/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Former Equifax employee indicted for insider trading

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.28 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 462,880 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $112.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amern Elec Pwr Inc Util (NYSE:AEP) by 57,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 688,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc Util (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)’s Earnings Grew 5.7%, Is It Enough? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush Slashes Carnival Price Target Amid Weakness In Continental Europe – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Funko, Citigroup And More – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Is Carnival Cruise Lines Doing? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,057 were reported by Bangor Fincl Bank. Buckingham Mngmt Incorporated owns 18,255 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Ls Investment Lc stated it has 0.06% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Concorde Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 6,376 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 10,158 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 281 shares. Ally has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 40,657 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Yorktown Commerce Inc has invested 0.33% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 1,190 were reported by Washington Tru Bancorporation. 6,364 were accumulated by Atria Ltd Company. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Ltd accumulated 7,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Andra Ap stated it has 71,600 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Co reported 54,144 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability accumulated 0.05% or 305,516 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Llc, a New York-based fund reported 5,236 shares. Macquarie invested in 0.02% or 88,485 shares. North Star Invest Management owns 0.08% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 5,548 shares. 3.65M are held by Cap Rech Glob Invsts. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 20,346 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Com, Ohio-based fund reported 29,841 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 5,390 are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Regal Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.43% or 18,020 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank holds 15,928 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.03% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability has 0.24% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 5,225 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 1.74 million shares. Rbo Limited Liability Com invested in 2% or 70,290 shares. Guardian Trust has invested 0.72% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).