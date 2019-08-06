Hexavest Has Lowered Coca (KO) Holding by $42.61 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shares Rose, Holder Confluence Investment Management Lifted Its Position

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 99.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 926,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 7,242 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339,000, down from 933,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 17.25M shares traded or 39.92% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 47,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.65M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.99 million, up from 5.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 18.54M shares traded or 37.52% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Canada ready to cover Kinder Morgan loss, sees outside interest; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Warned It Would Ditch Project on May 31 Amid Political, Legal Uncertainty; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”; 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 22/05/2018 – ATTORNEY GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN ALBERTA’S COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018 Is Up $100 Million From Budget; 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Expects Its Approximately 30% Shr of After-Tax Proceeds to Be Approximately C$1.25B; 23/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: #BREAKING: Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrested at Kinder Morgan protest site. Updated story; 16/05/2018 – Canada Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Pipeline Losses

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 22,554 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 896 shares. Boys Arnold & Inc holds 0.07% or 23,439 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.09% stake. Natl Asset Management accumulated 18,269 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc has invested 0.07% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 381,300 shares. Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Covington Cap invested in 0.22% or 175,525 shares. Narwhal Cap Mngmt stated it has 149,397 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 196,468 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company holds 0.01% or 131,513 shares. M&T Bank Corp invested in 0.02% or 181,635 shares.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 3,627 shares to 271,079 shares, valued at $63.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 8,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,293 shares, and cut its stake in Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.06 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natl Australia Bank El by 448,219 shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $36.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.42M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Csl Ltd.