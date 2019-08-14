Hexavest Has Lifted Ventas Co L (VTR) Holding; YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE ORDINARY SHAR (YNVYF) SI Decreased By 31.71%

Hexavest Inc increased Ventas Inc Co L (VTR) stake by 3.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hexavest Inc acquired 23,375 shares as Ventas Inc Co L (VTR)’s stock rose 10.09%. The Hexavest Inc holds 622,645 shares with $39.73M value, up from 599,270 last quarter. Ventas Inc Co L now has $26.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.29. About 1.46 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26

YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:YNVYF) had a decrease of 31.71% in short interest. YNVYF’s SI was 2,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 31.71% from 4,100 shares previously. With 18,500 avg volume, 0 days are for YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:YNVYF)’s short sellers to cover YNVYF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.011 during the last trading session, reaching $0.319. About 10,300 shares traded. Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (OTCMKTS:YNVYF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas has $73 highest and $57 lowest target. $66.64’s average target is -6.52% below currents $71.29 stock price. Ventas had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $64 target in Monday, March 4 report. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 1.01% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 3.76 million shares. Pggm Invs invested in 0.59% or 1.81M shares. 195 were reported by Community National Bank Na. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Hodges Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% or 3,400 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Mariner Ltd Liability holds 7,387 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amg Funds Ltd Co accumulated 1.33% or 20,972 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp accumulated 0% or 1,900 shares. Sei Investments Co invested in 45,435 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 0.09% or 169,880 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 29,763 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 36,779 shares. Legal And General Group Pcl holds 3.23M shares. Lasalle Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3.45M shares.

Hexavest Inc decreased Telus Corp Co L (NYSE:TU) stake by 97,010 shares to 127,333 valued at $4.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Newcrest Mining El stake by 148,292 shares and now owns 1.69M shares. Bristol Myers Squibbutil (NYSE:BMY) was reduced too.

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. operates in the printed electronics sector. The company has market cap of $22.15 million. It develops electrochromic displays for smart labels and other smart printable surfaces. It currently has negative earnings. It serves the healthcare and wellness, consumer products, logistics and supply chain, and other printing industries.