Hexavest Has Lifted Mcdonalds (MCD) Position; Rivernorth Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) Holding

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) stake by 34.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 33,866 shares as Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA)’s stock rose 8.26%. The Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 64,990 shares with $740,000 value, down from 98,856 last quarter. Mfs Calif Mun Fd now has $35.80M valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 14,667 shares traded. MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) has risen 23.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500.

Hexavest Inc increased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 7.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hexavest Inc acquired 14,629 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Hexavest Inc holds 206,556 shares with $39.23M value, up from 191,927 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $161.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $218.07. About 2.07 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Revenue from Franchised Restaurants $2.6B; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 146,893 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Dumont & Blake Ltd owns 3,501 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Family Management Corporation stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 3.27% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 25,995 shares. New Jersey-based Economic Planning Group Inc Adv has invested 0.09% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cambridge holds 115,930 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Clark Cap Management Gru Inc reported 0.05% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 3,382 were reported by Fernwood Management Ltd Liability Com. Van Eck Assocs Corporation reported 0.14% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Palisade Capital Ltd Nj stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1.34 million shares. Lakeview Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,232 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Company owns 1,262 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 200,349 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.17% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Among 19 analysts covering McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. McDonald’s Corp has $25000 highest and $174 lowest target. $223.37’s average target is 2.43% above currents $218.07 stock price. McDonald’s Corp had 34 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $21500 target in Friday, June 28 report. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 18. Wells Fargo maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, March 1. Cowen & Co maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, June 7.

Hexavest Inc decreased Wheaton Precious Metco L stake by 17,290 shares to 543,134 valued at $12.93 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 4.84 million shares and now owns 1.32 million shares. Ishares Ab (EEM) was reduced too.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased Pensare Acquisition Corp stake by 214,997 shares to 389,994 valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) stake by 63,453 shares and now owns 4.35M shares. Highland Floatng Rate Opprt was raised too.