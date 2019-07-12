Hexavest Has Lifted Its Hcp C (HCP) Position; Corsair Capital Management LP Decreased By $2.52 Million Its Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Position

Hexavest Inc increased Hcp Inc C (HCP) stake by 9.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hexavest Inc acquired 121,993 shares as Hcp Inc C (HCP)’s stock rose 1.43%. The Hexavest Inc holds 1.44 million shares with $45.15 million value, up from 1.32 million last quarter. Hcp Inc C now has $15.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.3. About 843,332 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) stake by 16.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 58,681 shares as Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS)’s stock declined 1.02%. The Corsair Capital Management Lp holds 304,650 shares with $13.21 million value, down from 363,331 last quarter. Hd Supply Hldgs Inc now has $7.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.38. About 564,811 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M

Hexavest Inc decreased Vaneck Vectors Co L stake by 4.20 million shares to 6.02 million valued at $190.88 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Ab (MCHI) stake by 82,666 shares and now owns 590,136 shares. Ishares Inc Ab was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.07% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Nuwave Invest Management Ltd reported 12,876 shares. Axa invested in 0% or 36,487 shares. Moreover, Bp Public Limited Company has 0.07% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 60,000 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Lc stated it has 0.14% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Moreover, Cambridge Invest Research Advsr has 0.02% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Salem Counselors Inc owns 400 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance has 34,362 shares. 586,043 were reported by Adage Capital Prtn Ltd Company. Morgan Stanley has 1.73M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 152,989 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa. Optimum Inv Advisors reported 0.02% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). First Allied Advisory Service Inc owns 44,764 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Citigroup invested in 0.03% or 830,843 shares. Moreover, Merian Investors (Uk) has 0.03% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 114,033 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. HD Supply Holdings had 9 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Wolfe Research. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, January 25, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $189.12M for 9.26 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased Altaba Inc stake by 30,159 shares to 52,047 valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Perspecta Inc stake by 23,025 shares and now owns 360,901 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.