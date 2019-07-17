Hexavest Has Lifted By $6.06 Million Its Medtronic Plc Co L (MDT) Stake; Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Shorts Down By 12.71%

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) had a decrease of 12.71% in short interest. OXY’s SI was 10.54 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.71% from 12.07 million shares previously. With 4.74M avg volume, 2 days are for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s short sellers to cover OXY’s short positions. The SI to Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s float is 1.4%. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 8.57 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hexavest Inc increased Medtronic Plc Co L (MDT) stake by 6.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hexavest Inc acquired 66,625 shares as Medtronic Plc Co L (MDT)’s stock declined 2.65%. The Hexavest Inc holds 1.15 million shares with $104.53 million value, up from 1.08 million last quarter. Medtronic Plc Co L now has $133.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 2.89M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $38.23 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 9.61 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Bancorporation Tru Dept holds 6,325 shares. California-based Skba Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.76% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bourgeon Cap Limited holds 14,275 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Parkside Retail Bank holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 5,696 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 772 shares. 6,910 were accumulated by First Natl Trust Communication. Wellington Grp Llp reported 0.18% stake. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.72% or 41,004 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.6% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Savant Lc stated it has 4,422 shares. Adams Natural Fund invested in 369,200 shares or 4.14% of the stock. Aviance Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Deprince Race Zollo stated it has 1.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fruth Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). California-based Sfe Inv Counsel has invested 0.35% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, April 29. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, April 22 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of OXY in report on Friday, February 15 to “Underweight” rating. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Another trade for 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Another trade for 37,460 shares valued at $1.80 million was made by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum declares $0.79 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum cut at Stanley as high leverage adds to oil price risk – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “How Oxy might change under Icahn – Houston Business Journal” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental eyes stake sale in Anadarko’s Western Midstream – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MLP Monthly Report: July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vontobel Asset Incorporated owns 4.76 million shares for 3.54% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.44% or 111,987 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.48% or 420,353 shares. Kanawha Cap Management Ltd Co holds 0.73% or 57,169 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.15% or 43,462 shares in its portfolio. Plancorp Limited Liability Company invested in 8,865 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Lc reported 14,092 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Nbt Fincl Bank N A stated it has 21,806 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Co accumulated 80,779 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested in 4,066 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0.26% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 985,652 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt owns 2,314 shares. Private Harbour Inv Mgmt & Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.43% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Northrock Partners Limited Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of MDT in report on Monday, February 25 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Northland Capital. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of MDT in report on Wednesday, June 5 to “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $100 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Tuesday, February 19.

Hexavest Inc decreased Entergy Corp Ce (NYSE:ETR) stake by 20,299 shares to 822,001 valued at $78.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Ab (EEM) stake by 942,670 shares and now owns 839,523 shares. Oceanagold Corp Tive (OCANF) was reduced too.