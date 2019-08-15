Hexavest Has Increased Walt Disney Co Ce (DIS) Holding By $46.54 Million; Shorts at FERROTEC ORDINARY SHARES (FRRZF) Raised By 25.55%

FERROTEC CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FRRZF) had an increase of 25.55% in short interest. FRRZF’s SI was 86,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 25.55% from 68,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 860 days are for FERROTEC CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FRRZF)’s short sellers to cover FRRZF’s short positions. It closed at $25.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hexavest Inc increased Walt Disney Co Ce (DIS) stake by 115.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hexavest Inc acquired 419,237 shares as Walt Disney Co Ce (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Hexavest Inc holds 781,758 shares with $86.80 million value, up from 362,521 last quarter. Walt Disney Co Ce now has $239.31B valuation. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 11.46M shares traded or 28.41% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN

Hexavest Inc decreased Enel Chile S.A. Ce stake by 125,118 shares to 42,431 valued at $220,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Of Montreal Util (NYSE:BMO) stake by 18,765 shares and now owns 159,413 shares. Infosys Limited Ab (NYSE:INFY) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $125 lowest target. $152.40’s average target is 14.72% above currents $132.85 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. JP Morgan maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, May 7. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $17000 target. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 30. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs.