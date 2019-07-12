Hexavest Has Increased Hudbay Minerals Ab (HBM) Holding; Highbridge Capital Management Has Boosted By $599,250 Its Molina Healthcare (MOH) Stake

Hexavest Inc increased Hudbay Minerals Ab (HBM) stake by 357.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hexavest Inc acquired 1.20M shares as Hudbay Minerals Ab (HBM)’s stock declined 12.17%. The Hexavest Inc holds 1.53M shares with $10.94 million value, up from 334,211 last quarter. Hudbay Minerals Ab now has $1.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.13. About 892,130 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 31.76% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) stake by 42.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highbridge Capital Management Llc acquired 4,250 shares as Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)’s stock declined 5.41%. The Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 14,250 shares with $2.02 million value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Molina Healthcare Inc now has $9.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.96% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $143.33. About 498,560 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 52.38% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Medical Care Ratio Decreases to 86.1% From 88.4%; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q EPS $1.64; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Cuts Cigna, Buys More Molina; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 EBITDA $724M – $768M, SAW $632M – $676M; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA AGREED TO BUYBACK ABOUT $96.8M AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Molina Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOH); 30/04/2018 – CORRECT: MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $4.24 – $4.74, EST. $3.68; 06/03/2018 – Molina Health: Transactions Won’t Have Material Impact on Company’s Cash Position; 10/05/2018 – MODE Studios Continues Expansion with Top-Tier Talent Additions: Anne Militello, Caryl Glaab and Pablo N. Molina

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 116,288 shares. The California-based Capital Intl Investors has invested 0.09% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Victory Cap Mngmt holds 15,370 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.03% or 99,767 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 9,104 shares. Tcw Group Inc reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 0.12% or 4,117 shares. 40,639 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Paragon Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Co invested in 43,052 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.08% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Brinker Cap holds 0.03% or 6,175 shares. Epoch Invest Prtn has 0.21% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Parametric Port Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Among 5 analysts covering Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Molina Healthcare had 8 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, June 3 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $26,544 activity. On Friday, February 1 ROMNEY RONNA sold $26,544 worth of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 200 shares.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) stake by 96,900 shares to 50,880 valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) stake by 397,501 shares and now owns 1.30M shares. Schlumberger Ltd (Call) (NYSE:SLB) was reduced too.

Hexavest Inc decreased Exelon Corp Ce (NYSE:EXC) stake by 13,132 shares to 1.96 million valued at $98.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Inc Ab (TUR) stake by 200,794 shares and now owns 2,397 shares. Allstate Corp Util (NYSE:ALL) was reduced too.