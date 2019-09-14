Hexavest Has Increased Concho Resources (CXO) Position by $23.55 Million; National Asset Management Has Decreased Its Deere & Co (DE) Holding by $393,030

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 2,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 5,718 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $948,000, down from 8,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.42. About 1.67M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (CXO) by 157.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 228,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 373,955 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.59M, up from 145,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Concho Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $73.56. About 1.70 million shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION ADDS 2.2 BLN BOE OF RESOURCE POTENTIAL; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JACK HARPER SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE IMPROVEMENTS IN WELL EFFICIENCIES; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS TO RSP HOLDER $50.24/SHR; 06/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : DIR ADVISORS CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM RATING; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – UPON CLOSING, CONCHO’S BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO 11 DIRECTORS, TO INCLUDE ONE INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF RSP BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Rev $947M; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian; 28/03/2018 – Concho buys RSP Permian in $9.5bn shale deal; 28/03/2018 – Permian M&A: head Concho

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $912.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BLV) by 5,398 shares to 60,145 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 23,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,098 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Putting Deere In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deere & Company (NYSE:DE): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:IBA) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “Russia’s MTS currently has no plans to de-list from NYSE: shareholder – Reuters” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 19.15 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investors Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv reported 0.37% stake. Harding Loevner Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 200 shares. Illinois-based Rothschild Corp Il has invested 0.3% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 120 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 352,591 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Caprock Grp Inc has invested 0.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Fdx Inc invested in 0.02% or 2,974 shares. Ironwood Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.3% stake. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management reported 0.03% stake. 2,490 were reported by Oarsman Cap. Notis stated it has 1,525 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Orrstown Financial Serv holds 216 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 75,854 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 45 investors sold CXO shares while 135 reduced holdings. only 65 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 189.01 million shares or 0.31% more from 188.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 17,334 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 0% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 56 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 251,764 shares. Advisor Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Channing Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 4,940 are owned by Chilton Mgmt Ltd. Waratah Capital Advisors has invested 0.23% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). U S Inc has 3,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Thornburg Invest Mngmt owns 77,943 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Leavell Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 167,441 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Tru. Harris Associate Lp invested in 0.74% or 3.90 million shares. Metropolitan Life Company Ny reported 31,088 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 840,450 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.44 million activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $492,240 was made by BRIDWELL TUCKER S on Monday, August 5. Shares for $49,084 were bought by Helms Susan J on Thursday, August 8. HARPER JACK F bought $654,000 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Merriman Gary A bought $139,800 worth of stock.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings Ckr by 10,488 shares to 62,363 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co Util (NYSE:AXP) by 31,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,896 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmctcls Co (NASDAQ:REGN).