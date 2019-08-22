Hexavest Has Increased Aflac (AFL) Position By $4.76 Million; G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Hexavest Inc increased Aflac Inc (AFL) stake by 6.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hexavest Inc acquired 95,265 shares as Aflac Inc (AFL)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Hexavest Inc holds 1.56M shares with $77.95M value, up from 1.46M last quarter. Aflac Inc now has $36.26B valuation. The stock decreased 5.55% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 8.23 million shares traded or 165.79% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated

Among 5 analysts covering G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. G-III Apparel Group has $55 highest and $3700 lowest target. $44’s average target is 107.74% above currents $21.18 stock price. G-III Apparel Group had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Bank of America. The stock of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Needham. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy” on Monday, August 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Friday, March 22. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 1. See G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) latest ratings:

19/08/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $37.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: LTD. – Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $43.0000 35.0000

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: LTD. – Common Stock Rating: Piper Jaffray New Target: $43.0000 35.0000

22/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $55 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $39 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $44 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity. Lloyd Karole bought 2,000 shares worth $99,659.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru State Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 3,098 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 12,404 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Co accumulated 207,285 shares or 0.4% of the stock. The Alabama-based Leavell Investment has invested 0.64% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 270,058 shares. Blume Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Westpac Corporation holds 80,241 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Caprock Gru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 5,666 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.12% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp stated it has 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 52 are held by Tru Department Mb Fincl Bank N A. Meiji Yasuda Life Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 22,221 shares. Citigroup accumulated 425,853 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Evercore Comments on Possible Improper Sale of 104K Aflac (AFL) Cancer Policies – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aflac Q2 EPS beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Hexavest Inc decreased Verizon Communicatioco L (NYSE:VZ) stake by 1.32 million shares to 3.36M valued at $198.93 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Caltex Australia stake by 257,401 shares and now owns 387,594 shares. Nutrien Ltd El was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac has $6200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.50’s average target is 11.27% above currents $48.98 stock price. Aflac had 12 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Tuesday, June 18 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AFL in report on Wednesday, May 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 30. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity. Shares for $1.03 million were bought by GOLDFARB MORRIS on Thursday, June 13.

More notable recent G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “G-III Apparel Group is Now Oversold (GIII) – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks Value Trader Highlights: GLD, VNQ, PVH, G-III Apparel and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stocks are on Sale: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:GIII) Earnings Grow In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.18. About 656,059 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-Loss 14c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Sales, Profits Jump as Donna Karan Brands Latest to Go Fur-Free; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 22/03/2018 – GIII SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 2C TO 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.0C; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 57,191 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,377 shares in its portfolio. First Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 61,029 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Ltd Llc reported 4,431 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Argent Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.2% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 134,470 shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division owns 3,971 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1492 Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 1.08% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). 50,392 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. 119 are owned by Glenmede Tru Na. Us State Bank De reported 9,139 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 14,399 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Comerica Bancorp holds 42,871 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dsam Prtn (London) Limited has 0.05% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Cibc Asset has 5,763 shares for 0% of their portfolio.