Hexavest Has Decreased Its Manulife Fincl (MFC) Stake by $31.78 Million; Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Stake Has Lifted by National Pension Service

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Manulife Fincl Corp (MFC) by 88.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 1.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The hedge fund held 266,176 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Manulife Fincl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 1.47M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 24/04/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene Is Not Worried About a 3% U.S. 10-Year Yield (Video); 09/05/2018 – Manulife Completed Its Previously Announced Offering of $600M Principal Amount of Subordinated Debentures; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO CONFIDENT ON ABILITY TO FREE C$2B BY TARGET; 21/05/2018 – Christos Tsaravas to lead Swiss business expansion for Manulife Asset Management; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Mgmt (US) Buys Liberty Expedia Bonds (Correct); 06/03/2018 Manulife Fincl Corp Announces Results of Conversion Privilege of Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shrs Series 11; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Will Use Net Proceeds to Refinance Current Assets; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS SAYS WILL TERMINATE OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 29, 2018

National Pension Service increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 64,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.40M, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 9.91M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc Co L (NYSE:SU) by 1.39M shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $45.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssr Mining Tr by 150,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc C (NYSE:HCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Mariner Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Jane Street Grp Ltd Com stated it has 1.62M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Carnegie Cap Asset owns 83,213 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 21,389 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited holds 549,786 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Arete Wealth Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Sg Americas Secs Lc accumulated 607,609 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 942,446 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd reported 86,584 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Gluskin Sheff & Associates has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. The insider Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936. Green Anthony C also bought $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Tuesday, May 14. Hamilton Thomas Edward had bought 90,000 shares worth $852,294.