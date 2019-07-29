Hexavest Has Decreased Its Entergy Ce (ETR) Holding by $1.93 Million; Stock Value Rose; International Speedway (ISCA) Shareholder Paradice Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp Ce (ETR) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 20,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 822,001 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.61M, down from 842,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp Ce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $104.94. About 785,775 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 22.58% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RECONNECTED PILGRIM 1 TO GRID THURSDAY AFTER REPAIRS; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – Entergy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR POWER TO 0% FROM 98%: NRC; 07/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS RIVER BEND NUCLEAR REACTOR IN LOUISIANA: NRC; 20/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Provides Burns & McDonnell Notice to Proceed as EPC Contractor for New Orleans Power Station; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Profit Rises 61%; Company Backs 2018 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Entergy New Orleans Storm Recovery Fndg I LLC Rtg

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 28,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.42M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 72,116 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 6.33% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – FOR FISCAL 2017 THROUGH 2021 EXPECT RETURN OF CAPITAL PROGRAM TO BE APPROXIMATELY $280.0 MLN; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY REPORTS AN BOOST IN ANNUAL DIV; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCB); 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Raises Dividend to 47c; 06/03/2018 TicketGuardian and International Speedway Corporation “ISC” Partner to Offer Ticket Insurance to All Motorsports Fans; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Rev $148.9M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SETS FY DIVIDEND OF $0.47/SHR; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q EPS $3.83

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corp owns 0.06% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 2.55 million shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd stated it has 3,411 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 302,000 shares. Usa Fin Portformulas Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 17 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.08% or 2,946 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd holds 0.05% or 211,948 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.16% or 14,465 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 68,969 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 226,487 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Tru Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Greenleaf reported 0% stake. Regal Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 7,158 shares. The Texas-based Rench Wealth Management Inc has invested 1.91% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Geode Mgmt Ltd Company reported 2.81M shares.

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 22.91% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.79 per share. ETR’s profit will be $273.75 million for 19.01 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.29% EPS growth.

More important recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entergy: Improving Outlook, But Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc Ce (NYSE:C) by 20,045 shares to 684,390 shares, valued at $42.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp Co L (NYSE:SYY) by 49,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold ISCA shares while 64 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 6.69% less from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 0.01% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). 2,887 are held by Prelude Capital Ltd Liability. Swiss Bancorp invested in 0% or 44,600 shares. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Meeder Asset Management invested 0.06% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 145,314 shares. State Street has 770,077 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated reported 205,107 shares. Oakworth accumulated 18 shares. Comerica Bancorp reported 15,203 shares. 1.43 million were accumulated by Renaissance Limited Liability. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc stated it has 48,164 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0% or 80 shares.

More notable recent International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Rises Over 150 Points; OMNOVA Solutions Shares Spike Higher – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “International Speedway Corporation Promotes Julie Giese to President of ISM Raceway – GlobeNewswire” published on October 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “International Speedway (ISCA) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “International Speedway Corporation to Host First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.