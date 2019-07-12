Hexavest Has Cut Its Toronto Dominion Bk Co L (TD) Holding; Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Shorts Lowered By 1.89%

Hexavest Inc decreased Toronto Dominion Bk Co L (TD) stake by 4.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hexavest Inc sold 19,296 shares as Toronto Dominion Bk Co L (TD)’s stock declined 2.46%. The Hexavest Inc holds 461,743 shares with $25.07M value, down from 481,039 last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bk Co L now has $107.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.88. About 414,378 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 14/04/2018 – Computer Nerd: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) had a decrease of 1.89% in short interest. THG's SI was 1.80 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.89% from 1.84M shares previously. With 255,800 avg volume, 7 days are for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)'s short sellers to cover THG's short positions. The SI to Hanover Insurance Group Inc's float is 4.3%. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $130.57. About 66,281 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 6.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.61% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.37B for 11.32 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Hexavest Inc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Util (NYSE:BABA) stake by 5,770 shares to 95,740 valued at $17.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Goldcorp Inc C (NYSE:GG) stake by 349,321 shares and now owns 1.47M shares. Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was raised too.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.16 billion. It operates through four divisions: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. It has a 12.45 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

