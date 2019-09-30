Hexavest Has Cut Its Holding in Conocophillips (COP) by $2.04 Million as Share Value Declined; As Fiserv (FISV) Share Price Rose, Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Stake

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips Inc (COP) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 33,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 442,078 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.97M, down from 475,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 3.43M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS UNITED KINGDOM JOB CUTS ARE DUE TO CESSATION OF SOUTHERN NORTH SEA PRODUCTION; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY HAS ACCEPTED THE JOINT VENTURE’S PROJECT PROPOSAL; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA OIL MINISTRY SAYS PDVSA REJECTS CONOCO’S “SEIZURE OF ASSETS” IN THE CARIBBEAN; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS FULLY EXPOSED TO MIDLAND/CUSHING DIFFERENTIAL; 12/05/2018 – A Curacao court has authorized ConocoPhillips to seize about $636 million in assets belonging to Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA; 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 2789.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 122,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 127,139 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.59 million, up from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 1.28 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 14.29 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.