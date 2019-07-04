Hexavest Decreased Its Stake in Pfizer Tive (PFE) by $77.22 Million as Stock Value Declined; St Johns Investment Management Company Increased Prudential Finl (PRU) Stake by $303,576

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6294.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc bought 3,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $102.45. About 1.16 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018 named at 23rd annual Prudential Spirit of Community Awards; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Prudential Funds adds independent director to board; 30/04/2018 – Two Arkansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28; 30/04/2018 – Two South Carolina youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 30/04/2018 – Two Washington youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 20/03/2018 – Howard Nowell joins PGIM Institutional Relationship Group in London

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Tive (PFE) by 36.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc analyzed 1.84 million shares as the company's stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.15M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.94 million, down from 4.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Tive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $249.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 9.33 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.38 billion for 14.23 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G Advisors Lp reported 33,978 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 28.62 million shares. Eagle holds 16,634 shares. Freestone Cap has 0.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eastern National Bank & Trust owns 128,671 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Adage Capital Prns Grp Incorporated reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 4,675 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 410,513 shares. Bollard Gru Ltd Llc accumulated 82,709 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Carlson Capital invested in 0.1% or 9,625 shares. Hilton Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 5,205 were accumulated by De Burlo Gru. Invest Advsr Ltd stated it has 410,691 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.26% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 655,261 shares. 167,085 were reported by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

date 2019-07-04

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co Ce (NYSE:DIS) by 419,237 shares to 781,758 shares, valued at $86.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Util (NYSE:BABA) by 5,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Algonquin Power&Util (AQUNF).

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91 million and $129.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,140 shares to 6,212 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.