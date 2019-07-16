Hexavest Decreased At&T (T) Position By $150.11 Million; Hni (HNI) Shorts Increased By 25.09%

Hni Corporation (NYSE:HNI) had an increase of 25.09% in short interest. HNI’s SI was 1.18 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 25.09% from 944,600 shares previously. With 179,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Hni Corporation (NYSE:HNI)’s short sellers to cover HNI’s short positions. The SI to Hni Corporation’s float is 2.73%. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 152,584 shares traded. HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) has risen 1.23% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HNI News: 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 9, 2015; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP HNI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 1 TO 4 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ HNI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HNI); 08/05/2018 – HNI Corp Raises Dividend to 29.5c Vs. 28.5c; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp: Askren Expects to Retire as CEO and Chairman No Later Than Dec 31; 20/04/2018 – HNI SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS 28C-38C, EST., EST. 56C; 20/04/2018 – HNI SAYS JEFFREY D. LORENGER NAMED PRESIDENT; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CORPORATION CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL YEAR 2018 ORGANIC SALES TO BE UP 5 TO 8 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp: Board Anticipates Lorenger Will Be Promoted to CEO Before Year End; 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES REVOLVING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS FROM $400 MLN TO $450 MLN

Hexavest Inc decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 78.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hexavest Inc sold 4.84M shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Hexavest Inc holds 1.32M shares with $41.25M value, down from 6.16 million last quarter. At&T Inc now has $246.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 20.01 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – AT&T Declines After Slump Puts More Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING `DIFFERENTIATED’ TV OFFERS TAILORED TO USERS; 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather; 03/04/2018 – Tower One Wireless Acquires Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Financial Bank Corp accumulated 3.46 million shares. Blume Capital Management holds 0.12% or 7,396 shares in its portfolio. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & invested 0.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc owns 28.67 million shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na holds 520,715 shares. New Vernon Inv Ltd Liability holds 1.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 14,700 shares. Crossvault Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 1.56% or 96,613 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart owns 224,193 shares. Round Table Services Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,070 shares. Fdx accumulated 186,396 shares. Associated Banc invested 0.7% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Holderness Invests has 1.57% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 104,340 shares. Cutter And Brokerage holds 79,482 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Assocs has 3.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Liberty Capital Management reported 11,303 shares stake.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57B for 9.36 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by UBS. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Monday, June 24 report. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating.

Hexavest Inc increased Walmart Inc Co L (NYSE:WMT) stake by 21,191 shares to 457,586 valued at $44.63M in 2019Q1. It also upped Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 462,880 shares and now owns 1.08 million shares. Eastman Chem Co Ce (NYSE:EMN) was raised too.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of office furniture and hearth products primarily in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, and Taiwan. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. The companyÂ’s Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, Paoli, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, ERGOTM, and Lamex brands, as well as under private labels. It has a 16.8 P/E ratio. This segment sells its products through independent and local office products dealers; national office product distributors; selling relationships with the end-users; wholesalers; and direct sales to federal, state, and local government offices.

