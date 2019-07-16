Hexavest Cut Position in Kinross Gold N (KGC) by $1.20 Million; Moon Capital Management LP Position in Cosan LTD (CZZ) Trimmed by $21.15 Million

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 77.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 1.92 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 555,258 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 434,843 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 17.96% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp N (KGC) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 400,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.36M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13M, down from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.03. About 4.48M shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has declined 14.78% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD – U.S. SEC’S INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS HAS CONCLUDED WITHOUT ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO’S FINANCIAL POSITION/BUSINESS OPS; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – CO IS “PLEASED” TO RESOLVE MATTER RELATING TO INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS THROUGH AN AGREED-UPON CEASE AND DESIST ORDER; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Gold: Will Continue to Closely Monitor Sanction Legislation to Remain in Compliance; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS HAS $300M OF POLITICAL-RISK INSURANCE WITH WORLD BANK; 15/03/2018 Kinross adopts new shareholder rights plan; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SLOWING TASIAST PHASE 2 SPEND AMID MAURITANIA TALKS; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS INSURANCE BRINGS IN WORLD BANK AS MAURITANIA `PARTNER’; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CEO SEES `FIRE BURNING’ FOR MINERS IN AFRICA; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS: WB JUST SIGNED OFF ON MAURITANIA FISCAL ARRANGEMENTS

Analysts await Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. KGC’s profit will be $24.94 million for 50.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Kinross Gold Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -71.43% negative EPS growth.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc Util (NYSE:MO) by 110,503 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $89.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Tive (NYSE:PSX) by 49,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum China Holdings Co L.

