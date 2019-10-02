Hexavest Cut Its Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Position by $3.27 Million as Stock Value Rose; Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Trimmed Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Position by $880,794 as Stock Value Rose

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Inc (ESS) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 11,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The hedge fund held 129,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.82M, down from 140,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $325.18. About 127,004 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 02/05/2018 – ESS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $12.28 TO $12.64, EST. $12.46; 24/04/2018 – The UK’s Kent and Essex Police Forces Join the Axon Network with Significant Axon Body Camera Orders; 22/03/2018 – Rochford Today: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into historic sex abuse allegations against child protection; 28/03/2018 – pSivida Corp. Announces Transformative Acquisition of lcon Bioscience Inc. and Growth Capital Financing with Essex Woodlands Healthcare Partners — Company Will Rebrand as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces $260M Construction Financing for 202 Broome Street at Essex Crossing; 23/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust – A New Addition To The REIT Forum’s Portfolio; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Essex Crossing development gets $260M in financing; 28/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: Essex Street Market Additions Include Middle Eastern Counter From the Sussman Brothers; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – DIRECTORS PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.025 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 38.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 10,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 17,455 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, down from 28,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 361,817 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch & Forbes Lc has 9,825 shares. Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Company invested in 1,900 shares. Lincoln Corporation has invested 0.03% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Compton Capital Management Ri holds 6,460 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Security National Trust has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 8,300 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Provident Tru Company has 7.69% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1.63M shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 1,787 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 198,256 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Federated Pa reported 0.54% stake. Guyasuta Advsr Inc owns 195,811 shares. Basswood Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 31,778 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 17,047 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust reported 93,719 shares. Amp Limited invested in 0.2% or 262,801 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $467.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 594,769 shares to 657,923 shares, valued at $35.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 12.02 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.35 EPS, up 6.35% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $220.19 million for 24.27 P/E if the $3.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual EPS reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ragr (EEM) by 897,247 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $74.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Res Tive (NYSE:PXD) by 71,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Lundin Mining Corp (LUNMF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 62.06 million shares or 1.05% less from 62.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Group Inc Inc accumulated 2.01 million shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 1.03 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Resolution Cap Limited owns 465,262 shares or 4.49% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank accumulated 970 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp holds 4.62% or 1.79 million shares in its portfolio. Howe Rusling holds 0.01% or 148 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Comm Commercial Bank holds 1,817 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 30,649 shares. Destination Wealth reported 842 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0.24% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Raymond James And invested 0.01% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Savant Capital Limited Liability invested in 875 shares. Van Eck Associate invested in 0.02% or 15,319 shares.