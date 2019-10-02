Hexavest Cut Its Cvs Health Mt (CVS) Position; SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDI (SYNNF) Shorts Decreased By 20%

SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDI (OTCMKTS:SYNNF) had a decrease of 20% in short interest. SYNNF’s SI was 400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 20% from 500 shares previously. It closed at $0.67 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion. The company has market cap of $370.29 million. It also invests in real estate development. It has a 2.9 P/E ratio. The firm typically invests in innovative and high-growth consumer businesses primarily in the healthcare, healthcare related services, luxury branded real estate, hospitality and lifestyle sectors.

Another recent and important Symphony International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SYNNF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Symphony International Offers 40% Return And A 9% Dividend While You Wait – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2016.

