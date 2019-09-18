Hexavest Continues to Hold Holding in Cenovus Energy Ce (CVE); Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) Shareholder Prince Street Capital Management Decreased Holding by $1.85 Million

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by 23.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 115,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 370,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17 million, down from 485,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 1.07 million shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Ce (CVE) by 59.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 185,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 495,337 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38 million, up from 309,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Ce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 5.37 million shares traded or 46.93% up from the average. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR C$0.61, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.16; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MARKETING DEEP BASIN PACKAGES IN 2-3 MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS LOOKING TO SUBLEASE EXTRA OFFICE SPACE; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MORE CONSERVATIVE ON HEDGING PROGRAMS; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus delivers strong first quarter operational performance; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS SEES 1Q AFFECTED BY PLANNED MAINTENACE AT 2 REFINERIES; 25/04/2018 – Railways ready to ease oil transport headaches -Canada’s Cenovus; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus Appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Fincl Officer; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.74

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caltex Australia by 40,549 shares to 347,045 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Util (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,594 shares, and cut its stake in Alacer Gold Corp (ALIAF).

More news for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “5 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Cenovus Energy Cash Flow Cascade Continues – Seeking Alpha” and published on September 05, 2019 is yet another important article.