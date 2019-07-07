Hexavest Boosted Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $48.31 Million; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Increased Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Position

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 128.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,245 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 5,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.68. About 1.67 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 478,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.02M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.64M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase: 2017 CEO Pay Ratio 364 to 1; 11/05/2018 – Capital Growth Adds JPMorgan, Exits Skechers: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 09/05/2018 – Wendy Kovitz: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 28/03/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE FMEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96.1 EUROS FROM 95.6 EUROS; 11/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS BEEN OUTPACING INDUSTRY ON CONSUMER DEPOSIT GROWTH WHILE ATTRACTING SIGNIFICANT NET NEW MONEY AND GROWING CLIENT INVESTMENT ASSETS

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Co L by 4.20 million shares to 6.02M shares, valued at $190.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kasikornbank Pub Co N (KPCPY) by 43,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,719 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communication Co (NYSE:RCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Com has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Logan Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 168,089 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Moreover, M Holdg Secs has 1.38% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Park Circle holds 0.09% or 1,300 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability invested in 0% or 1,457 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 290,771 shares. Kopp Investment Advisors stated it has 8,927 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Llc invested in 1.11% or 17,905 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ajo LP invested in 0.04% or 76,745 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Lc holds 0.08% or 4,206 shares in its portfolio. Stewart And Patten Co Ltd Liability Co holds 245,070 shares or 4.52% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund owns 65,098 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na stated it has 42,957 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Ltd Co invested 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. 5,831 shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY, worth $599,304 on Sunday, January 13. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00 million. Another trade for 13,341 shares valued at $1.40M was made by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.13% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Uss Inv Management Limited owns 416,920 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp reported 222,491 shares stake. Fil Ltd invested in 0.05% or 382,245 shares. 10,862 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Mufg Americas has invested 0.18% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Hartford Fin Management has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 19,158 are held by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,009 shares. Girard Ptnrs Limited holds 5,698 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank reported 200,502 shares. Security Natl Tru reported 10,818 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Cullinan Associate holds 52,053 shares. Capstone Fincl Advsrs invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 1.50 million are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund.