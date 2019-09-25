Hexavest Boosted Position in Encana (ECA) as Stock Declined; Sun Life Financial Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Decreased by $324,897 as Stock Price Rose

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 2,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $295,000, down from 5,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $117.33. About 11.85 million shares traded or 2.20% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Credit Suisse’s Arasaratnam in Cybersecurity Role; 14/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com hires JPMorgan to explore possible sale; 10/04/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 27% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan Stands by EM Debt as Dollar’s Rise Is No Reason to Sell; 27/03/2018 – France to sell new 18-year euro zone linker bond by syndicate; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Encana Corporation Inc (ECA) by 21.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 99,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 554,277 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85 million, up from 455,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Encana Corporation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.35% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $4.72. About 18.75M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc Mt by 4,779 shares to 148,406 shares, valued at $42.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chem Co Inc (NYSE:EMN) by 9,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,967 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Ckr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 33,047 are held by San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca). Basswood Management Lc holds 5.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 733,012 shares. Winfield Assoc Inc has 2,883 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Waverton Investment Management Ltd reported 1.05 million shares. Pettee Invsts Inc invested in 5.45% or 76,797 shares. Northstar Limited owns 72,159 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan Company holds 381,427 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 3.47M are held by Us Financial Bank De. Nadler Grp Inc reported 5,195 shares. Creative Planning reported 554,664 shares. Quantum Cap Management has invested 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Trust Co has invested 1.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 35,967 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc invested in 61,646 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Osborne Cap Mgmt reported 3.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $397.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 16,312 shares to 354,089 shares, valued at $18.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.12 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

