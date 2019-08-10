Hexavest Boosted Its Walt Disney Co Ce (DIS) Position by $46.54 Million as Stock Value Rose; 10-15 Associates Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Has Trimmed by $643,968

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 6,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 163,248 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99 million, down from 169,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co Ce (DIS) by 115.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 419,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 781,758 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.80M, up from 362,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co Ce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kasikornbank Pub Co N (KPCPY) by 43,072 shares to 2,719 shares, valued at $64,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Co L (NYSE:TD) by 19,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,743 shares, and cut its stake in Enel Chile S.A. Ce.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finance Mgmt Pro Inc reported 198 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The New York-based Ulysses Mgmt Lc has invested 2.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hillsdale Inv Management Inc holds 805 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sather Financial Gp holds 6.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 276,171 shares. Palestra Ltd Llc holds 4.54% or 1.25 million shares in its portfolio. 114,517 were reported by Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.82% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 919,391 shares. Graybill Bartz And Assoc Limited accumulated 2.1% or 27,061 shares. Haverford Fincl Services holds 77,366 shares or 3.08% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma reported 5,438 shares stake. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 6,847 shares. Rothschild Company Asset Management Us holds 0.45% or 378,847 shares in its portfolio. Benin Mgmt Corporation owns 22,889 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Architects has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Advisors Preferred Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.13% or 3,891 shares. Starr accumulated 30,000 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Df Dent & Co has 146,488 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 12,833 are held by Brighton Jones Lc. Marietta Inv Lc holds 28,212 shares. 2,429 are held by Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 2,230 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 2.85% or 38,863 shares. Illinois-based Calamos has invested 0.6% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 31.08 million shares. Vantage Lc invested in 1.11% or 114,905 shares. Burns J W Communications Incorporated Ny reported 1.82% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 12,745 are held by Sarl.