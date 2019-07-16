Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 15 0.65 N/A 1.33 10.83 Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 2 0.63 N/A 0.00 1470.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 0.00% 3% 1.2% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -3.9%

Volatility & Risk

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.58 beta. Competitively, Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s 53.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 2 0 0 1.00 Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential downside is -5.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86% and 26.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -6.06% -12.55% -10.16% -8.27% -18.02% 9.16% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. -1.34% 0% -15.52% -22.63% -37.18% -16.95%

For the past year Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company had bullish trend while Wireless Telecom Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company beats Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.