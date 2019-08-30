Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

This is a contrast between Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) and Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 15 0.60 N/A 1.01 14.27 Lantronix Inc. 3 1.52 N/A 0.08 42.47

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Lantronix Inc. Lantronix Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 0.00% 1.4% 0.5% Lantronix Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s 1.58 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Lantronix Inc.’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Lantronix Inc. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Lantronix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Lantronix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 2 2 1 2.20 Lantronix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15.2 is Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 11.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Lantronix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 27.7% respectively. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 12.6% of Lantronix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -2.51% -5.09% -8.99% -7.41% -6.99% 8.78% Lantronix Inc. -3.64% 3.61% -3.16% 24.64% 29.81% 17.01%

For the past year Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has weaker performance than Lantronix Inc.

Summary

Lantronix Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.