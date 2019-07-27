Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 15 0.64 N/A 1.33 10.83 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 7 154.49 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 0.00% 3% 1.2% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -134.3% -77.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.58 beta means Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s volatility is 58.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Akoustis Technologies Inc. has a 0.99 beta and it is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Akoustis Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 16.8 while its Quick Ratio is 16.8. Akoustis Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Akoustis Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 2 0 0 1.00 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s downside potential is -4.31% at a $14 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares and 30.7% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares. 0.1% are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.5% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -6.06% -12.55% -10.16% -8.27% -18.02% 9.16% Akoustis Technologies Inc. -5.02% 17.42% 11.67% 56.25% 11.99% 55.94%

For the past year Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company beats Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.