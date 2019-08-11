Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) Comparison side by side

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 15 0.59 N/A 1.01 14.27 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9 0.00 N/A 0.01 1244.29

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has lower revenue and earnings than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 0.00% 1.4% 0.5% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.58 beta means Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s volatility is 58.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.49 beta.

Liquidity

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 2 1 0 2.33 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0 0 0 0.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 4.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.7% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares and 18.3% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares. 0.1% are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -2.51% -5.09% -8.99% -7.41% -6.99% 8.78% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.46% -8.6% -11.12% -2.9% 9.7% -1.8%

For the past year Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has 8.78% stronger performance while Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has -1.8% weaker performance.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company beats Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) on 9 of the 11 factors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.