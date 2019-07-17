Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has 86% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.92% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 11.23% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 0.00% 3.00% 1.20% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company N/A 15 10.83 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 1 4 1 2.17 Industry Average 1.20 2.19 2.50 2.66

With average price target of $16.17, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a potential upside of 9.18%. As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 89.19%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -6.06% -12.55% -10.16% -8.27% -18.02% 9.16% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.41 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Risk & Volatility

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.58. Competitively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s peers are 9.93% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s competitors beat Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company on 7 of the 6 factors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.