Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) to pay $0.11 on Oct 2, 2019; Goldman Sachs Group (the (GS) Shorts Raised By 0.46%

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (NYSE:GS) had an increase of 0.46% in short interest. GS's SI was 6.60M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.46% from 6.57M shares previously. With 2.41M avg volume, 3 days are for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (NYSE:GS)'s short sellers to cover GS's short positions. The SI to Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the's float is 1.92%. The stock decreased 4.19% or $8.55 during the last trading session, reaching $195.56. About 2.99M shares traded or 28.50% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 2, 2019. (NYSE:HPE) shareholders before Sep 10, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's current price of $12.86 translates into 0.87% yield. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's dividend has Sep 11, 2019 as record date. Jun 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.03% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 11.01M shares traded or 11.22% up from the average. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) has declined 6.99% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.99% the S&P500.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. The company has market cap of $17.22 billion. It operates through Enterprise Group, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments divisions. It has a 63.66 P/E ratio. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, and StoreVirtual products, as well as traditional storage solutions, such as tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products for enterprise and small- and medium-size business; software-defined switches, routers, wireless local area network equipment, network virtualization equipment, security software, location services, and network management products; and data center care, proactive care, and technology consulting services, as well as Aruba Services, and communications and media solutions.

Among 3 analysts covering Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has $14 highest and $1400 lowest target. $14’s average target is 8.86% above currents $12.86 stock price. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had 10 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "ImageWare® Systems Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Other OTC:IWSY – GlobeNewswire" on August 14, 2019

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 29.76% above currents $195.56 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $70.32 billion. It operates through four divisions: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. It has a 8.2 P/E ratio. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga" on August 14, 2019