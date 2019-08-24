Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) to pay $0.11 on Oct 2, 2019; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Has 1.31 Sentiment

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 2, 2019. (NYSE:HPE) shareholders before Sep 10, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s current price of $12.75 translates into 0.88% yield. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s dividend has Sep 11, 2019 as record date. Jun 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 11.98M shares traded or 26.65% up from the average. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) has declined 6.99% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical HPE News: 05/04/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise Boosts Dividend By 50% — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO SAYS ON MAY 22, LESLIE A. BRUN RESIGNED FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – HPE LAUNCHES INTELLIGENT ASSURANCE MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 07/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T H.P. ACTHAR GEL; 06/03/2018 – Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 24/04/2018 – KU Leuven and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Advance AI Capabilities through New Supercomputer; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP, Lenovo, Dell Accounted for 56.9% of 1Q Global PC Shipments Vs 54.5% 1Q 2017; 08/05/2018 – University of Arkansas at Little Rock Delivers User-Centric Mobile Experience and Prepares for IoT with Aruba Mobile First; 22/05/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2Q Adj EPS 34c; 30/05/2018 – Box Announces Appointment of Sue Barsamian, Former Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Software, t

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 222 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 170 cut down and sold holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 404.36 million shares, down from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cabot Oil & Gas Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 153 Increased: 138 New Position: 84.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp holds 61.77% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for 11.44 million shares. Cabot owns 632,701 shares or 6.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Intrepid Capital Management Inc has 5.36% invested in the company for 426,855 shares. The Illinois-based Anchor Bolt Capital Lp has invested 5.03% in the stock. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 116,922 shares.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.71 million for 13.58 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.05 billion. The firm primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It has a 8.64 P/E ratio. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale.

