Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM)’s Financial Results Comparing With PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

This is a contrast between Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream Partners LP 21 1.60 N/A 1.27 15.91 PEDEVCO Corp. 2 16.29 N/A 3.45 0.62

In table 1 we can see Hess Midstream Partners LP and PEDEVCO Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PEDEVCO Corp. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hess Midstream Partners LP. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Hess Midstream Partners LP is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than PEDEVCO Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 13.9% 2.5% PEDEVCO Corp. 0.00% 901.8% 108.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hess Midstream Partners LP are 1 and 1. Competitively, PEDEVCO Corp. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hess Midstream Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PEDEVCO Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Hess Midstream Partners LP and PEDEVCO Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 PEDEVCO Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Hess Midstream Partners LP has an average price target of $27, and a 35.54% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.7% of Hess Midstream Partners LP shares and 0.7% of PEDEVCO Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Hess Midstream Partners LP shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of PEDEVCO Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Midstream Partners LP -2.55% -8.16% -5.59% -6.29% 0.5% 19.38% PEDEVCO Corp. 1.92% -20.6% 39.47% 17.78% 551.34% 179.94%

For the past year Hess Midstream Partners LP was less bullish than PEDEVCO Corp.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 11,538 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in 61 gross wells in its D-J Basin Asset. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Danville, California.