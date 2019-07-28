Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) to pay $0.40 on Aug 13, 2019; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Has 1.55 Sentiment

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) is expected to pay $0.40 on Aug 13, 2019. (NYSE:HESM) shareholders before Aug 2, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Hess Midstream Partners LP’s current price of $20.32 translates into 1.95% yield. Hess Midstream Partners LP’s dividend has Aug 5, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.32. About 71,233 shares traded. Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) has risen 0.50% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HESM News: 25/04/2018 – Hess Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $157M; 24/04/2018 – Hess Midstream Partners LP Announces Increased Quarterly Distribution; 25/04/2018 – Hess Midstream Partners 1Q Net $89M; 03/04/2018 – Hess Midstream Partners LP to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 24/04/2018 – HESS MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 33.33C/SHR FROM 32.18C; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 25/04/2018 – HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 Hess Midstream Partners LP Announces 2017 Schedule K-1 Availability; 24/04/2018 – HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – DISTRIBUTION REPRESENTS A 3.6% QUARTERLY INCREASE COMPARED TO PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION; 25/04/2018 – HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 317 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 205 sold and decreased equity positions in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 102.19 million shares, up from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Palo Alto Networks Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 21 to 21 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 168 Increased: 206 New Position: 111.

Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 8.8% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for 928,933 shares. Crosslink Capital Inc owns 119,998 shares or 7.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Avalon Global Asset Management Llc has 6.17% invested in the company for 47,630 shares. The Connecticut-based White Elm Capital Llc has invested 4.82% in the stock. Tremblant Capital Group, a New York-based fund reported 325,652 shares.

The stock increased 1.62% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $227.03. About 814,285 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 210.21 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.79 billion. The Company’s platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customerÂ’s network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

