Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) and Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) and Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream Partners LP 21 1.63 N/A 1.27 15.91 Geospace Technologies Corporation 14 2.53 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates Hess Midstream Partners LP and Geospace Technologies Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 13.9% 2.5% Geospace Technologies Corporation 0.00% -5.8% -5.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hess Midstream Partners LP is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Geospace Technologies Corporation is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Geospace Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Hess Midstream Partners LP and Geospace Technologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 Geospace Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 33.14% upside potential and an average price target of $27.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.7% of Hess Midstream Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.7% of Geospace Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Hess Midstream Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% are Geospace Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Midstream Partners LP -2.55% -8.16% -5.59% -6.29% 0.5% 19.38% Geospace Technologies Corporation -2.15% 9.96% -1.25% 9.16% 34.23% 45.68%

For the past year Hess Midstream Partners LP was less bullish than Geospace Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Hess Midstream Partners LP beats Geospace Technologies Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Geospace Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures seismic instruments and equipment for the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, Colombia, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems; permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services; geophones and geophone strings; hydrophones; leader wires; connectors; telemetry cables; marine streamer retrieval and steering devices; and various other products. It also provides multi-component sensors; and seismic borehole acquisition systems. The Non-Seismic segment offers electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial graphics, industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. This segment provides thermal imaging products for the commercial graphics industry; sensors and tools for vibration monitoring, mine safety application, and earthquake detection; cables for power and communication used in the offshore oil and gas, and offshore construction industries; water meter cables; and other specialty industrial cable and connector products. The company serves seismic contractors, and independent and government-owned oil and gas companies; direct users of equipment; specialized resellers; and specialty manufacturers, research institutions, and industrial product distributors. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.