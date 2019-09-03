Hess (HES) Stake Raised by Leucadia National Corp; Under Armour (UA) Shares Rose While Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $665,700

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 76.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 31,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The institutional investor held 9,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209,000, down from 41,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.66. About 283,103 shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 94,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 226,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63M, up from 131,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $61.88. About 347,455 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – Hess Announces $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Upstream Capital, Exploratory Expenditures $384M; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Reflects Material Reduction in Liquidity as Shr Repurchase Plan Is Implemented; 08/03/2018 – Hess Corp $1 Billion Buyback in Addition to $500 Million Repurchase Plan Announced in Late 201; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management supports Hess buyback on eve of proxy deadline; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH AND PROCEEDS FROM ANNOUNCED ASSET SALES; 08/03/2018 – HESS: $1.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased With Hess Goal of Becoming Best-In-Class Bakken Operator

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 91,800 shares to 117,100 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,400 shares, and has risen its stake in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP).

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 10,608 shares to 17,293 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 98,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,391 shares, and cut its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Limited Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.07% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Credit Suisse Ag reported 4.22M shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 236 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr stated it has 10,065 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap reported 51,138 shares. The Connecticut-based Viking Global Ltd Partnership has invested 0.57% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Shell Asset holds 0.02% or 16,297 shares in its portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt, France-based fund reported 7,611 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Cibc Asset Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Nwq Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Fruth Investment Mgmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 5,100 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 21,225 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 118,529 shares.