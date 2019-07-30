Hess (HES) Stake Maintained by Leucadia National Corp; Uss Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by $3.70 Million as Share Price Declined

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 94,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63 million, up from 131,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62. About 3.00 million shares traded or 3.20% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 EXPLORATION EXPENSES $190M TO $210M; 26/04/2018 – HESS UNIT TO BUY 15% PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller quarterly loss as oil prices rise, costs fall; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Revised to Negative From Stable After $1B Shr Repurchase Plan; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased With Hess Goal of Becoming Best-In-Class Bakken Operator; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 49.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,038 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 75,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $100.2. About 1.05 million shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 423,687 shares to 6.21M shares, valued at $248.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 216,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $205.66M for 20.37 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $11.56 million activity. MCMANUS DAVID bought 442 shares worth $25,079. CHASE RODNEY F bought 442 shares worth $25,079. HOLIDAY EDITH E bought 442 shares worth $25,079. Turner Michael R had sold 2,352 shares worth $125,597 on Thursday, February 7. HESS JOHN B sold $8.87 million worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Tuesday, February 5. Lowery-Yilmaz Barbara J had sold 2,353 shares worth $125,650 on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Limited Com invested in 24,429 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP accumulated 0.01% or 375 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Anchor Bolt Cap Limited Partnership has invested 5.17% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 0.09% or 5.51 million shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8,861 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.03% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has 16,511 shares. 899 were accumulated by Moody Bankshares Division. Shine Advisory Svcs owns 430 shares. Asset Mgmt stated it has 4,289 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside State Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 274 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested in 0.06% or 890,265 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Element Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 12,109 shares to 21,748 shares, valued at $881,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 15,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,487 shares, and cut its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).